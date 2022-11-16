Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Popular by 144.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Popular by 81.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Popular by 36.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Popular

Popular Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

