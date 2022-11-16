Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,253 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

