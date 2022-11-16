Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,904 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

