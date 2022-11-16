KeyCorp Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Wendy’s stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

