Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

