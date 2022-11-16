Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,831,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

