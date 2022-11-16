King Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

King Wealth reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

AMGN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

