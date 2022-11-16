King Wealth Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $178.59. 71,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The firm has a market cap of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

