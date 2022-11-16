King Wealth Has $437,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

King Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

