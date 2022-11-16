King Wealth Has $7.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

King Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 23,033,877 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.