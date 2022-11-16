King Wealth Sells 19,805 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.1% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $285.27. 1,282,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

