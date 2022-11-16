King Wealth Sells 470 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Wealth cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

DIS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. 291,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

