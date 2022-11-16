Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

