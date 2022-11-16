Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.