KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KINS Technology Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.