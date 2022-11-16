KINS Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Down 0.1%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KINS Technology Group stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

