Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,415. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.