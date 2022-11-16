kneat.com, inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for kneat.com in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

kneat.com Stock Down 0.7 %

kneat.com stock opened at C$2.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The firm has a market cap of C$213.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.81. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.45.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

