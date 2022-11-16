KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSW. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,347,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KnightSwan Acquisition alerts:

KnightSwan Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KNSW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,387. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.