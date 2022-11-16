Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 119,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 118,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

