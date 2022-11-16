Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 119,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 118,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
