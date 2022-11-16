Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 28,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 4,275,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

