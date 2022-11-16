Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

