Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
DNUT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.