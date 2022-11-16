Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 in the last ninety days. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 26,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.