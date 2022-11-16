Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 10,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 1,972,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. Kyndryl has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

