L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
LHX opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock worth $10,819,358 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,951,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
