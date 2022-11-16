L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

LHX opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock worth $10,819,358 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,951,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

