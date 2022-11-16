Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Update

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 8.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

