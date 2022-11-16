Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.01

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 49889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,742,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,003,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.