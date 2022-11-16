Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Stake Boosted by Skaana Management L.P.

Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) by 1,318.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,574 shares during the quarter. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Leafly were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLYW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

