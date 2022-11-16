Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) EVP Frank C. Orsini Sells 19,501 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.70. 15,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

