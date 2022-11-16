Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $265.92. 8,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,574. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.94 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

