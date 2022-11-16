LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The stock has a market cap of C$30.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

See Also

