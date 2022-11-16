Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.4 %

About Liberty Broadband

LBRDK traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $170.17.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

