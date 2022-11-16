Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,536,299 shares of company stock worth $192,281,410. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 331,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 269,022 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 719,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 427,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.