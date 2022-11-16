Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 8,138 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 327.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,655 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,649 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $14,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

