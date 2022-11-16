Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 8,138 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.