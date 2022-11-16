Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,194.56 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $333,809.77 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,194.56 or 0.07215933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00572451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.58 or 0.29818026 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,735,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,732,232.96914447 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,238.20053153 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $334,274.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

