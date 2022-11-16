Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,306.17 or 0.07916383 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00570726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.10 or 0.29732646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

