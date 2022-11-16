Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

OTCMKTS LCOMF remained flat at 10.01 during trading on Wednesday.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

