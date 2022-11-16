LINK (LN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $170.57 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. LINK has a market capitalization of $170.57 million and approximately $808,655.52 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $28.55 or 0.00171181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

