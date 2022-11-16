LINK Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. LINK has a market cap of $174.17 million and approximately $709,411.57 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $29.15 or 0.00175732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00573641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.29880037 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars.

