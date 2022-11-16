Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 24.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

