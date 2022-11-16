Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $147,214.86 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $192.62 million and $147,214.86 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00006289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 185,287,493 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

