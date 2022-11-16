Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Up to $34.43

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.43, but opened at $35.97. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $52,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

