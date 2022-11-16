Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Director Rene Bernards Acquires 52,500 Shares of Stock

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) Director Rene Bernards acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

