LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of SCD opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.