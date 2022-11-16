LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCD opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

