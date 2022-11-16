Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

