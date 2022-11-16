Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Longeveron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Insider Activity at Longeveron

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

About Longeveron

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Longeveron by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.