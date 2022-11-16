Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0452 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Loom Network has a market cap of $58.78 million and $7.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00571819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.57 or 0.29785121 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

