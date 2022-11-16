Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.73.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

