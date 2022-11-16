Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

LVLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. Analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

