Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVLU. Cowen dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $244.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

